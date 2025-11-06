Air Products' Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates in Q4, Down Y/Y

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD logged fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30, 2025) earnings from continuing operations of 2 cents per share, down from $8.81 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, earnings per share were $3.39, down from $3.56 a year ago. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41.



The industrial gases giant generated revenues of $3,166.9 million, down around 1% year over year. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,217.7 million. The downside was due to lower volumes, partly masked by higher energy cost pass-through and favorable currency. Pricing remained flat in the quarter.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Quote

Air Products’ Segment Highlights

Revenues in the Americas segment were down 1% year over year to $1,290.1 million. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,357 million. The downside is attributed to lower volumes, partly offset by higher energy cost-pass through and higher pricing.



Revenues in the Europe segment increased 1% year over year to $789.4 million. Sales increased due to higher energy cost pass-through and favorable currency, which more than offset lower volumes and reduced pricing. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $784 million.



Revenues in the Asia segment rose 8% year over year to $869.8 million. The growth was driven by higher volumes, favorable currency exchange impacts and increased pricing. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $876 million.

APD’s Financials

Air Products ended the fiscal fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of around $1,856 million, down around 38% year over year. Long-term debt was $16,769.9 million, up roughly 25% year over year.

APD’s Outlook

The company expects adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2026 in a range of $12.85 to $13.15. For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, adjusted earnings are projected to be between $2.95 and $3.10. Additionally, capital expenditures for the full fiscal year are expected to be around $4 billion.

APD’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 24.1% in the past year compared with the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 40.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

APD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

APD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space are AngloGold Ashanti plc AU, Integra Resources Corp. ITRG and U.S. Gold Corp. USAU.



AngloGold is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 11. AU carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AU’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.34, suggesting 139.3% year-over-year growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Integra Resources is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 12. ITRG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The consensus estimate for ITRG’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 13 cents, indicating 262.5% year-over-year growth.



U.S. Gold is expected to report fiscal second-quarter results on Dec. 15. USAU carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAU’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 13 cents, indicating 35% year-over-year growth.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

US Gold Corp (USAU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.