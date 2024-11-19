News & Insights

Air Products confirms receipt of Mantle Ridge director nomination notice

November 19, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

Air Products (APD) issued the following statement regarding the nomination of director candidates by Mantle Ridge for election to the Air Products board of directors at the company’s 2025 annual meeting: “Air Products’ Board of Directors has received Mantle Ridge’s nomination notice and director nominees. The Board will present its formal recommendation regarding director nominees in the Company’s proxy materials to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in due course. Air Products shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.”

