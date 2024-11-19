Air Products confirms receipt of Mantle Ridge director nomination notice

Air Products (APD) issued the following statement regarding the nomination of director candidates by Mantle Ridge for election to the Air Products board of directors at the company’s 2025 annual meeting: “Air Products’ Board of Directors has received Mantle Ridge’s nomination notice and director nominees. The Board will present its formal recommendation regarding director nominees in the Company’s proxy materials to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in due course. Air Products shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on APD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.