News & Insights

Markets
APD

Air Products Completes $1.81 Bln Sale Of LNG Process Technology And Equipment Business To Honeywell

September 30, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) announced Monday it has completed the sale of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) process technology and equipment business to Honeywell International Inc. (HON) for $1.81 billion in cash.

The deal, which was announced in July 2024, has met all the closing conditions and all regulatory approvals were received.

The strategic divestiture of the LNG process technology and equipment business reflects Air Products' commitment to its core industrial gases and clean hydrogen growth strategy.

With the sale, all related assets, intellectual property, manufacturing capability, and personnel associated with the LNG process technology and equipment business have been successfully transferred to Honeywell. This includes approximately 475 employees and the Port Manatee, Florida coil-would heat exchanger manufacturing facility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APD
HON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.