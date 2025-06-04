Air Products & Chemicals a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.5% Yield (APD)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Air Products & Chemicals Inc is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.23% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $10,263,936 worth of APD shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Air Products & Chemicals Inc is $7.16/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 07/01/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for APD, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
APD operates in the Specialty Chemicals sector, among companies like Linde PLC (LIN), and Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW).
