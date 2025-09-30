Air Products & Chemicals a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 2.6% Yield (APD)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Air Products & Chemicals Inc is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.98% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $198,195,081 worth of APD shares.
Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Air Products & Chemicals Inc is $7.16/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 10/01/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for APD, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
APD operates in the Specialty Chemicals sector, among companies like Linde PLC (LIN), and Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW).
Top 25 S.A.F.E. Dividend Stocks Increasing Payments For Decades »
Also see: Consumer Goods Dividend Stock List
ROL MACD
TPGY market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.