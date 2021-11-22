Markets
Air Products & Chemicals Takes Over #152 Spot From APA Corp

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) has taken over the #152 spot from APA Corp (Symbol: APA), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Air Products & Chemicals Inc versus APA Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (APD plotted in blue; APA plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of APD vs. APA:

APD is currently trading up about 0.5%, while APA is up about 2.7% midday Monday.

