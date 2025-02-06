AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS Earnings Results: $APD Reports Quarterly Earnings

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS ($APD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $2.86 per share, missing estimates of $2.88 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $2,931,500,000, missing estimates of $2,968,461,396 by $-36,961,396.

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 691 institutional investors add shares of AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS stock to their portfolio, and 782 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS Government Contracts

We have seen $138,138,598 of award payments to $APD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

on 09/04. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 08/30.

