Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $292.72, changing hands as high as $293.57 per share. Air Products & Chemicals Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APD's low point in its 52 week range is $224.7601 per share, with $328.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $293.35. The APD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

