Air Products Appoints Eduardo Menezes To Succeed Seifollah Ghasemi As CEO

(RTTNews) - Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) announced Tuesday that the Board of Directors appointed Eduardo Menezes as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Products, effective February 7, 2025. He will succeed Seifollah Ghasemi, who is leaving the Company after more than 10 years of dedicated service. Menezes will also join the Air Products Board.

Menezes brings extensive international experience in all key sectors of industrial gases, including on-sites, merchant liquid, packaged gases and hydrogen. At his last position, he was the executive vice president (EVP) of Linde plc for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Prior to that, Menezes worked for Praxair in a variety of senior roles, including as EVP accountable for North America and in a series of general management and business development positions in the U.S., Spain, Mexico and Brazil.

The Board of Directors also has named Wayne Smith Chairman and Dennis Reilley as Vice Chairman. They, along with the full Board, will work closely with Menezes and Air Products' leadership to advance the Company.

