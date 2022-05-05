Air Products (APD) Tops Earnings and Sales Estimates in Q2

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD logged earnings from continuing operations of $2.38 per share in second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Mar 31, 2022), up 12% from $2.13 recorded in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share (EPS) topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35.

In the quarter under review, the industrial gases giant delivered revenues of $2,945.1 million, up around 17.7% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,939 million. The upside can be attributed to higher pricing and volumes as well as increased energy cost pass-through.

Segment Highlights

Revenues in the Americas segment were up 12% year over year to $1,187 million. The upside was driven by higher pricing and energy cost pass-through as well as increased volumes driven primarily by hydrogen recovery and higher merchant demand.

Revenues in the Europe segment surged 32% year over year to $739 million. Higher volumes led by merchant demand drove results in the segment. The segment also witnessed higher pricing and energy pass-through.

Revenues in the Asia segment rose 8% year over year to $751 million. The upside can be attributed to increased energy pass-through, higher volumes and higher pricing.

Equity affiliates' income in the Middle East & India segment increased to $71 million from $55 million in the prior-year quarter, mainly from the Jazan joint venture.

Financials

Air Products ended the fiscal second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of around $2,348.7 million, down from the previous-year quarter’s figure of $5.8 billion. The long-term debt was down 5% year over year to $6,462.2 million.

Outlook

Air Products expects a full-year fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS of $10.20-$10.40, indicating 13-15% growth from the prior-year’s adjusted EPS. For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects EPS in the range of $2.55-$2.65, suggesting a rise of 10-15% from third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS.

Air Products expects capital expenditures of $4.5-$5 billion for full-year fiscal 2022.

Price Performance

The company’s shares have declined 15.7% in the past year compared with a 4.2% fall of the industry.



