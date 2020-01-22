Air Products (APD) to Showcase Latest Innovations in Atlanta

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD announced that it will feature its latest innovations in cryogenic food processing at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). Notably, IPPE will be held between Jan 28 and Jan 30 in Atlanta, GA.

The company will highlight its new Freshline QuickChill Injector in addition to the Freshline MP-Plus freezer. Notably, Freshline MP-Plus is the latest design in cryogenic tunnel freezer used for rapid crust or full freezing.

The QuickChill Injector can be fitted easily to new or existing kettles and vessels. It helps meat and poultry processors minimize chilling times and increase the throughput of a range of liquid products such as gravies, marinades and sauces.

At the company’s booth in IPPE, the specific challenges of attendees in their day-to-day operations will be addressed by food specialists.

Air Products offers a variety of cryogenic freezing and chilling solutions, using nitrogen or carbon dioxide. Compared with alternative systems, these can offer ample benefits to meat and poultry processors, such as faster freeze times, increased throughput, better product quality, and more. Notably, liquid nitrogen and carbon dioxide come in a variety of reliable and flexible supply options.

Moreover, Air Products offers gaseous solutions such as controlled atmosphere stunning, wastewater treatment, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and inerting.

Notably, the company is a leader in cryogenic technology applications. It operates food laboratories in the United States, Europe and Asia, where it can check customers' products on commercial-scale equipment to help assess the viability of using cryogenic freezing or chilling for their specific process, and measure the associated costs and benefits of using cryogenics.

Moreover, Air Products offers on-site testing capability, engineering services and processing audits to minimize the consumption of cryogen.

The company’s shares have rallied 51.9% in the past year against the industry’s 21.5% decline.

Air Products expects adjusted EPS of $9.35-$9.60 for fiscal 2020, which suggests a 14-17% rise from the year-ago reported figure. The projection includes the expected contribution from the Jazan gas and power project.

The company expects adjusted EPS of $2.05-$2.10 for first-quarter fiscal 2020, which indicates 10-13% rise year over year.

