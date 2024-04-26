Air Products (APD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2024 results before the opening bell on Apr 30.



The industrial gas giant beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missing once. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of around 0.5%, on average. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of around 5.7% in the last reported quarter.



Air Products is expected to have gained from cost-improvement and productivity initiatives in the fiscal second quarter. Higher volumes in the Americas segment and pricing are also expected to have aided the company's performance amid headwinds from weak economic growth in China.



Shares of the company have lost 19.3% in the past year compared with a 6.6% decline of the industry.



What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales for the to-be-reported quarter currently stands at $3,151.6 million, which suggests a decline of 1.5% from the year-ago reported number.



Our estimate for the Americas segment’s revenues is currently pegged at $1,355.9 million, indicating a decline of 1.3% year over year.



The same for the Asia segment’s revenues is pegged at $840.4 million, which suggests a 3.3% year-over-year growth.



Our estimate for the Europe segment’s revenues stands at $691.2 million, indicating an 8.2% year-over-year decline.

Factors at Play

Air Products is likely to have benefited from volume gains and higher pricing in the Americas division in the quarter to be reported. Investments in high-return projects, new business deals, acquisitions and productivity measures are also likely to have aided the company’s performance.



The company remains focused on its gasification strategy and is executing its growth projects. These initiatives are likely to have contributed to its earnings and cash flows. APD is realizing the benefits of the completion of the second phase of the Jazan project in Saudi Arabia.



Air Products is also driving productivity to improve its cost structure. It is seeing the positive impacts of its productivity actions. Benefits from additional productivity and cost improvement programs are likely to have supported its margins in the second quarter.



However, the slowdown in China might have affected the company’s business in the to-be-reported quarter. A slower economic growth in China and lower helium demand are likely to have impacted volumes in the Industrial Gases - Asia segment.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Air Products this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Air Products is -0.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the fiscal second quarter is currently pegged at $2.72. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Air Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Innospec Inc. IOSP, scheduled to release earnings on May 9, has an Earnings ESP of +2.44% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for IOSP’s earnings for the first quarter is currently pegged at $1.64.



Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, slated to release earnings on May 7, has an Earnings ESP of +4.49% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The consensus mark for KGC’s first-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 6 cents.



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD, scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 1, has an Earnings ESP of +0.39%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DD's earnings for the first quarter is currently pegged at 65 cents. DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.





Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



