Air Products (APD) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD is scheduled to report results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 before the opening bell on Feb 2.



The company surpassed Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 1.7%. It posted an earnings surprise of 4.3% in the last reported quarter.



Air Products is expected to have benefited from cost improvement and productivity initiatives across its business units. However, the impacts of elevated power costs and weaker volumes are likely to get reflected in the company’s first-quarter results.



The firm’s shares have jumped 10.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 3.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Model

Our proven model predicts earnings beat for Air Products this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is just the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Air Products is +2.67%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the first quarter is currently pegged at $2.73. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Air Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

What Do the Estimates Say?

The company expects adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter to be in the range of $2.60-$2.80.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales for the to-be-reported quarter currently stands at $3,293 million, which suggests a rise of 10% from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Industrial Gases – Americas Segment’s revenues is currently pegged at $1,415 million, implying a rise of 15.6% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Industrial Gases – Asia Segment’s revenues is currently pegged at $814 million, suggesting a rise of 4.4% from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Industrial Gases – Europe Segment’s revenues is currently pegged at $760 million, indicating a decline of 1% year over year.

Some Factors to Watch

Air Products is expected to have witnessed a positive impact on its operations in the first quarter due to cost improvement programs and productivity actions taken by the company. Apart from this, the benefits of new business deals and high-return projects are expected to get reflected in the company’s results.



However, APD is likely to have faced headwinds from high power and fuel costs, putting a dent in its margins for the first quarter. The company is also expected to have faced headwinds from adverse currency movements in the first quarter. Pandemic-related shutdowns in China might have affected APD’s merchant volumes in the Asia segment.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some other companies in the basic materials space you may consider, as our model shows these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Albemarle Corporation ALB, which is scheduled to release earnings on Feb 15, has an Earnings ESP of +7.16% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised 2.6% upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for its earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at $7.89.



Celanese Corporation CE, which is scheduled to release earnings on Feb 23, has an Earnings ESP of +7.71% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for CE for the fourth quarter is pegged at $1.57.



Huntsman Corporation HUN, which is scheduled to release earnings on Feb 21, has an Earnings ESP of +7.14% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for HUN for the fourth quarter is pegged at 11 cents.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



















Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celanese Corporation (CE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.