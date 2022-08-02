Air Products (APD) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results before the bell on Aug 4. The company is expected to have gained from cost-improvement and productivity initiatives and higher pricing in the quarter. However, the impacts of energy cost inflation are likely to get reflected in its performance.



The industrial gas giant beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters, while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of around 0.2%, on average. The company reported an earnings surprise of around 1.3% in the last reported quarter.



Shares of the company have declined 14.4% in the past year compared with a 7.9% fall of the industry.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Zacks Model

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Air Products this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earning beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Air Products is +0.29%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal third quarter is currently pegged at $2.61. Our estimate for the quarter is $2.63. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Air Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Air Products’ third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $3,060 million, suggesting a rise of 17.5% year over year. Our estimate for the quarter is $3,065.3 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Industrial Gases — Americas segment’s revenues is currently pegged at $1,215 million, calling for a rise of 14.3% year over year. Our estimate for the quarter is $1,161.8 million.



The consensus mark for the Industrial Gases — Asia segment’s revenues is pegged at $764 million, which suggests 1.6% year-over-year growth. Our estimate for the quarter is $852.3 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Industrial Gases — EMEA segment’s revenues is pegged at $747 million, indicating a 19.9% year-over-year increase. Our estimate for the quarter is $857.1 million.

Some Factors at Play

Air Products’ productivity actions and benefits of acquisitions and new plants are expected to get reflected in the company’s results in the to-be-reported quarter. Healthy merchant demand is also likely to have supported volumes.



The company is boosting productivity to improve its cost structure. It is seeing the positive impacts of its productivity actions. Benefits from additional productivity and cost improvement programs are likely to have supported margins in the fiscal third quarter. It is also likely to have gained from higher pricing.



However, the company is likely to have been impacted by the energy cost inflation in the fiscal third quarter. Its results are likely to reflect higher power and fuel costs in the EMEA segment. Maintenance outages are also likely to have impacted its performance.

