Air Products (APD) to Feature Latest Developments at LNG2023

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD will exhibit its latest developments in LNG liquefaction technology at LNG2023, the 20th International Conference & Exhibition on liquefied natural gas, which will be held from Jul 10-13 at the Vancouver Convention Centre in British Columbia, Canada.



Air Products' LNG experts will present the company's unparalleled LNG process technologies and equipment utilized by big export, small and mid-sized, and floating LNG plants at the conference. The team will additionally demonstrate how it helps customers to maximize the overall operation of an LNG facility by providing safe and sustainable solutions that minimize the total cost of ownership.



Air Products plays a significant part in the LNG industry, providing a wide range of products and services for the successful design, construction, start-up and operation of LNG facilities, having successfully shipped more than 150 large coil-wound heat exchangers to plants in 20 countries globally.



Shares of APD have gained 22.5% over the past year compared with the 13.5% rise of the industry.



Air Products expects fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $11.30-$11.50, indicating 10-12% year-over-year growth. For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.85-$2.95, suggesting a rise of 10-14% from the year-ago quarter.

