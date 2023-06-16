Air Products (APD) to Feature Industrial Gases at PowderMet

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD will exhibit industrial gas solutions and technologies for metals and materials processing applications at the PowderMet 2023 International Conference on Powder Metallurgy and Particulate Materials, which will be held from Jun 19-20 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV.



The leading technical conference on powder metallurgy and particulate materials in the Americas, PowderMet 2023, serves as a center for technology transfer for experts across the industry. This includes buyers and specifiers of metal powders, tooling and compacting presses, sintering furnaces, furnace belts, powder handling and blending equipment, quality-control and automation equipment, particle-size and powder-characterization equipment, consulting and study.



Air Products' market expert will highlight how the company’s industrial gases, technologies and supply solutions may aid metal processors in enhancing product quality, lowering operating costs, raising production and optimizing gas utilization. Metals processors globally have relied on APD’s industrial gases, gas atmospheres, equipment and technical support for more than five decades.



Shares of APD have gained 23.3% over the past year compared with a 9.8% rise of its industry.



Air Products, in May, said it expects full-year fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $11.30-$11.50, indicating 10-12% year-over-year growth. For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.85-$2.95, suggesting a rise of 10-14% from the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

APD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks to consider in the basic materials space include Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP, Gold Fields Limited GFI and Linde plc LIN. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Koppers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Koppers’ current-year earnings is currently pegged at $4.40, implying year-over-year growth of 6.3%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.64%, on average. KOP has gained 48.8% in a year.



Gold Fields’ currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gold Fields’ current-year earnings has been revised 23.5% upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings for GFI is currently pegged at $1.05, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.3%. The company’s shares have gained 54.4% in the past year.



Linde currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Linde’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.8% upward in the past 60 days. LIN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.9%, on average. The company’s shares have gained 29.9% in the past year.

