Air Products (APD) to Display Technologies at ADIPEC in UAE

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD recently announced that along with Air Products Qudra it will display their world-leading technologies and global capabilities at ADIPEC— the world's largest oil, gas and energy event. The exhibition will take place from Nov 15-18 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, United Arab Emirates.

Industry specialists from Air Products and Air Products Qudra will share the latest innovation, technology and projects and offerings in hydrogen, carbon capture, liquefied natural gas heat exchanger technology as well asRotoflow turbomachinery equipment at the event.

Air Products stated that it intends to bring people together to collaborate and innovate solutions to the world's most significant energy and environmental sustainability challenges. Its technologies and solutions enable its customers globally to attain their sustainability goals. The company is proud to showcase these at ADIPEC along with mega projects such as the NEOM Green Hydrogen project, which are likely to help make the world's dream of carbon-free hydrogen a reality.

In 2021, Air Products Qudra is also a sponsor at the Middle East Energy Club. Its mission is to bring world-class technology, onsite solutions and leading project execution and operational leadership for large-scale energy environmental projects throughout the Middle East.

Shares of Air Products have gained 16.3% in the past year against a 25.1% rally of the industry.

Air Products, in its last earnings call, expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $10.20-$10.40 for fiscal 2022, up 13-15% from prior year’s adjusted earnings per share. For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, it sees adjusted EPS of $2.45-$2.55, up 16-20% year over year. The company also expects capital expenditures of $4.5-$5 billion for fiscal 2022.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Air Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

