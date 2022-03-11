Air Products (APD) to Build Green Liquid Hydrogen Plant

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD recently announced that it would construct, own and operate a green liquid hydrogen production site at Casa Grande, AZ. The facility is expected to produce 10 metric tons each day and commence its operations in 2023.

The zero-carbon liquid hydrogen from the facility will be available for sale to the hydrogen for mobility market in California and other locations that require zero-carbon hydrogen. It will also have a terminal to give out products to customer locations all over California and other markets.

By powering the site with zero-carbon renewable power, the manufacturing process is enabled to eliminate carbon. It is projected to include advanced compression technology given for the liquefier in the Baker Hughes strategic alliance.

The company stated that by bringing a new source of green hydrogen into the Californian market, it is fulfilling its aim to decarbonize the transportation sector and marks its contribution toward resolving a key environmental challenge. This project is also an additional link in the hydrogen supply chain to ensure a reliable supply of decarbonized fuel to customers.

Air Products remains committed in its pursuit of other opportunities to manufacture low and zero-carbon hydrogen to help meet the growing demand worldwide.

Air Products, in its fiscal first-quarter earnings call, stated that it expects full-year fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between $10.20 and $10.40. The projection suggests an increase of 13-15% from the prior year’s adjusted EPS. For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects EPS in the range of $2.30-$2.40. The projection marks an increase of 11-15% from second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS.

Air Products expects capital expenditures in the band of $4.5-$5 billion for full-year fiscal 2022.

