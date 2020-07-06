Air Products (APD) Starts Production at SMR in Louisiana

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD announced that its new steam methane reformer (SMR) and cold box in Geismar, LA, are onstream and supplying neighboring industrial operations of Huntsman Corporation HUN.

Per the deal, Air Products builts, owns, and operates the facility in Geismar, supplying hydrogen, carbon monoxide (CO) and steam produced from it to Huntsman. Notably, Air Products' SMR is also connected to its Gulf Coast hydrogen pipeline and network system (“GCP”).

Air Products' new Geismar facility meets the desired schedule and product requirements of customers. Per the company, the new state-of-the-art facility delivers high sustainability and reliability, with increased energy efficiency and reduced emissions.

The new facility is situated on land leased from Huntsman. Notably, the facility produces 6.5 million standard cubic feet per day (“MMSCFD”) of CO, 50 MMSCFD of hydrogen and up to 50,000 pounds per hour of steam. Moreover, there is scope of expansion of the facility to increase the CO supply in the future to support additional growth.

The company’s shares have gained 8.4% in the past year against the industry’s 12.3% decline.

In April, Air Products withdrew its earnings guidance for 2020 due to the unknown duration and impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The company also did not provide earnings guidance for the fiscal third quarter due to uncertainties. Air Products expects declines in the Americas and EMEA merchant volumes to sustain in the fiscal third quarter.

