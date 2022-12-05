Air Products' (APD) Rotoflow Opens Center in China, Shares Rise

Price Performance
The company’s shares have gained 8.7% in the past year compared to the industry’s growth of 1.6%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key PicksAir Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are CalMaine Foods CALM, Reliance Steel RS and Innospec IOSP. While CALM flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, RS and IOSP carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. CalMaine Foods has an expected earnings growth rate of 197.8% for the current year. Its earnings estimates for 2022 are pegged at $8.10 per share. CALM’s earnings estimates have been unchanged in the past 60 days. The stock has gained 63.3% in the past year. Reliance Steel has estimated earnings of $28.71 for the current year, indicating a year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The consensus estimate for RS’s earnings for the current year has been revised by 0.06% upward in the past 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 13.6% on average. RS has gained 38.5% over a year. Innospec has projected a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 30.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-year earnings is pegged at $6.26. The consensus estimate has been revised north by 5.6% in the past 60 days. IOSP has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.6%, on average. Shares of IOSP have jumped 27.6% in a year.
