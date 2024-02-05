Air Products (APD) Q1 Earnings Miss as Americas Unit Sales Slump

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD logged first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Dec 31, 2023) earnings from continuing operations of $2.73 per share, up from $2.57 recorded in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line was driven by higher pricing and volumes as well as increased equity affiliates' income that more than offset higher costs.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.82. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99.



The industrial gases giant recorded revenues of $2,997.4 million, down around 6% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,306.4 million. Higher prices (up 1%), higher volumes (up 3%) and favorable currency swings of 1% were more than offset by 11% lower energy cost pass-through.



The company faced headwinds from a slowdown in manufacturing in China, lower helium demand, higher costs from a sale of equipment project and the currency devaluation in Argentina.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Quote

Segment Highlights

Revenues in the Americas segment were down 10% year over year to $1,252.1 million. The figure was below our estimate of $1,493.6 million. Sales declined as higher volumes and pricing were more than offset by lower energy cost pass-through.



Revenues in the Europe segment declined 8% year over year to $731.2 million. It was lower than our estimate of $795.9 million. Higher volumes and favorable currency were more than offset by lower energy cost pass-through and lower pricing.



Revenues in the Asia segment rose 2% year over year to $793.8 million. It was lower than our estimate of $799.2 million. Increased pricing and higher energy cost pass through were more than offset by unfavorable currency swings. Volumes were flat in the quarter as increased on-site volumes were masked by weak economic growth in China and reduced activity in helium.

Financials

Air Products ended the quarter with cash and cash items of $1,962.6 million, up about 21% sequentially. Long-term debt was up around 26% sequentially to $11,715.4 million.

Outlook

Air Products now expects fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of $12.20-$12.50 (down from $12.80-$13.10 expected earlier), indicating 6-9% growth from the prior year’s adjusted EPS. For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.60-$2.75.



Air Products expects capital expenditures in the range of $5 billion to $5.5 billion for fiscal 2024.

Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 8.8% in the past year compared with an 18.4% decline of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

APD currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include, Cameco Corporation CCJ, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. AMR.



Cameco has a projected earnings growth rate of 188% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCJ’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12.5% over the past 60 days. The stock has shot up around 80% in a year. CCJ currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.97, indicating a year-over-year surge of 248.3%. CRS, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have gained 23% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current-year earnings has been revised upward by 8.8% in the past 60 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. AMR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 9.6%, on average. AMR shares are up around 152% in a year.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.