Air Products' (APD) Q1 Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD logged earnings from continuing operations of $2.52 per share in first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Dec 31, 2021), up 19% from $2.12 recorded in the year-ago quarter. The quarterly earnings per share (EPS) topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50.

In the quarter under review, the industrial gases giant delivered revenues of $2,994.2 million, up around 26% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,726.6 million. The top line was driven by higher pricing and volumes as well as increased energy cost pass-through.

Segment Highlights

Revenues in the Industrial Gases - America segment were up 31% year over year to $1,224 million. The upside was driven by higher pricing and energy cost pass-through as well as increased volumes driven primarily by hydrogen and merchant demand.

Revenues in the Industrial Gases - Europe segment surged 37% year over year to $744 million. Higher volumes led by hydrogen and merchant demand drove results in the segment. The segment also witnessed higher pricing and energy pass-through.

Revenues in the Industrial Gases - Asia segment rose 9% year over year to $780 million. The upside can be attributed to favorable currency, higher volumes and higher pricing.

Revenues in the Industrial Gases – Middle East & India segment increased to $23.7 million from $19.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financials

Air Products ended the fiscal first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of around $2,953.7 million, down from the previous-year quarter’s figure of $5.8 billion. The long-term debt was down 1.6% year over year to $6,893.1 million.

Outlook

Air Products expects full-year fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS of $10.20-$10.40, up 13-15% from the prior-year’s adjusted EPS. For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects EPS in the range of $2.30-$2.40, up 11-15% over second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS.

Air Products expects capital expenditures of $4.5 to $5 billion for full-year fiscal 2022.

Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 10.9% in the past year compared with a 11.6% rise of the industry.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Air Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

