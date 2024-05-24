Air Products (APD) Invests $70M in St. Louis Facility Expansion

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD announced a significant investment exceeding $70 million to expand its manufacturing and logistics center in Maryland Heights, near St. Louis, MO.

This investment, the largest ever for Air Products Membrane Solutions, is driven by increasing demand for its products in biogas and hydrogen recovery and the aerospace industry's need for nitrogen and the marine industry's push for cleaner fuels.

The company expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating that it will significantly increase the footprint and production capacity of its St. Louis facility. This investment underscores Air Products' commitment to leading the energy transition by developing innovative products for a safer, cleaner and more productive world. The expansion emphasizes the company's ongoing commitment to the local community and its talented employees in the region. Air Products noted its pride in growing and expanding global manufacturing capabilities in the United States, specifically in St. Louis.

The new facility is expected to begin production by the end of 2025, creating 30 new positions and expanding the current workforce of approximately 170 employees. This follows a $10-million investment made in 2023 to increase production capacity at the existing facility.

Air Products Membrane Solutions specializes in the development of hollow fiber membrane separators and systems for onsite gas generation. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets a comprehensive range of PRISM Membrane Separators, Marine Systems and Engineered-to-Order Systems, aiming to enhance safety and productivity across various industries while promoting sustainable energy sources.

Air Products expects fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $12.20-$12.50, indicating 6-9% growth from the prior year’s adjusted EPS. For third-quarter fiscal 2024, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $3-$3.05. Air Products expects capital expenditures in the range of $5-$5.5 billion for the fiscal 2024.

