Air Products (APD) Introduces Freshline QuickChill Injector

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD launched the Freshline QuickChill Injector, its breakthrough in cryogenic food processing solutions, which makes it possible for food producers to chill sauces and liquids quickly and efficiently.

The new Freshline QuickChill Injector is geared to minimize chilling time and increase the throughput of a variety of liquid products such as dressings, marinades, sauces, soups pie fillings and purees.

Notably, the QuickChill Injector uses the rapid cooling power of liquid nitrogen to chill sauces and liquid products in minutes rather than hours, eliminates process bottlenecks and providing food manufacturers the potential to double or even triple production rates. Moreover, it provides food producers with peace of mind to comply with USDA cooling guidelines, which require cooked liquid products to be chilled to 40°F within five to six hours.

The QuickChill unit eliminates the need to invest in additional kettles, equipment or floor space as it comes in a standard model, which can be fitted easily to a variety of new or existing kettles and vessels.

Notably, Air Products is a leader in cryogenic technology applications. It operates a state-of-the-art food laboratory in Allentown, PA, where it can check a customer's product on production-scale equipment to help assess the viability of using cryogenics in their process, measure the costs versus benefits of using cryogenics, and optimize their food processing activity.

Moreover, Air Products offers on-site testing capability, engineering services and processing audits to minimize the consumption of cryogen.

Shares of the company have rallied 52.7% in the past year against the industry’s 22.9% decline.

Air Products expects adjusted EPS of $9.35-$9.60 for fiscal 2020, which suggests 14-17% rise from the year-ago reported figure. The projection includes the expected contribution from the Jazan gas and power project.

The company expects adjusted EPS of $2.05-$2.10 for first-quarter fiscal 2020, which indicates 10-13% year-over-year rise.

