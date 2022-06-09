Air Products (APD) Inks Long-Term Supply Deal With IOCL

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD signed a long-term supply agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (“IOCL”), the biggest petroleum refining company in India. Air Products will build, own and operate a new industrial gases complex providing hydrogen, nitrogen and steam to IOCL's Barauni Refinery in Bihar, India.

The new complex will facilitate IOCL's capacity expansion from six to nine million tons per annum, manufacturing Euro-VI or BS-VI compliant gasoline and diesel at its Barauni complex. It will include the latest generation multi-feed hydrogen production facility. Air Products expects the new industrial gas complex for IOCL to commence operations in 2024.

Air Products stated that it is honored to work with IOCL. Its latest strategic investment in India will provide an efficient combination of industrial gas production technologies, enabling IOCL to meet ever-increasing transportation fuel demand. The company looks forward to reliably supplying IOCL's industrial gas needs for decades to come.

Air Products, in its fiscal second-quarter earnings call, stated that it expects full-year fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS of $10.20-$10.40, indicating 13-15% growth from the prior year’s adjusted EPS. For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects EPS in the range of $2.55-$2.65, suggesting a rise of 10-15% from third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS.

Air Products expects capital expenditures of $4.5-$5 billion for full-year fiscal 2022.

Air Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

