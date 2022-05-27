Air Products (APD) Inks Development Deal With OQ & ACWA Power

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD signed a joint development agreement (“JDA”) with OQ, Oman's leading integrated energy group, and ACWA Power. The JDA is related to a multibillion-dollar investment in Oman’s world-scale green hydrogen-based ammonia manufacturing plant powered by renewable energy.

The joint venture project would be based on proven, world-class technology and include the innovative integration of renewable power from solar, wind and storage, production of hydrogen by electrolysis, production of nitrogen by air separation and production of green ammonia. It is expected that the project partners would equally own the green hydrogen-based ammonia manufacturing site.

Air Products is elated to work with the government of Oman to develop this multibillion-dollar project. The project would be similar to the world-scale green hydrogen project it is implementing with its partners in NEOM in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. APD looks forward to applying its know-how, technology and more than six decades of experience in hydrogen to help move this project forward and take another significant step in decarbonizing the world.

Air Products, in its fiscal second-quarter earnings call, stated that it expects full-year fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS of $10.20-$10.40, indicating 13-15% growth from the prior year’s adjusted EPS. For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects EPS in the range of $2.55-$2.65, suggesting a rise of 10-15% from third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS.

Air Products expects capital expenditures of $4.5-$5 billion for full-year fiscal 2022.

