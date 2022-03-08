Air Products (APD) Inks Deal With SARGAS to Build ASU in Oman

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD announced an agreement with its regional partner Saudi Arabian Refrigerant Gases Company of Saudi Arabia (SARGAS) — an affiliated company of Abdullah Hashim Gases and Equipment. Per the agreement, the partners will build a new air separation unit (“ASU”) at Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel site in Sohar, Oman. The unit is expected to manufacture a total of more than 400 T/D of oxygen and nitrogen to the facility.

This will be the third ASU installed by Air Products at Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel's facility in Sohar. The project is being headed by Ajwaa Gases LLC — a joint venture between Air Products and SARGAS.

The new unit is projected to boost the capacity of gaseous oxygen and gaseous nitrogen by 50%, along with a higher production capacity of liquid oxygen and liquid nitrogen, in Oman.

Air Products stated that the successful signing of the third ASU reflects its commitment to support growing customers in Oman and the Middle East region. The company is proud of the teams who have shown exceptional resilience and dedication for this project during the ongoing pandemic. This reflects on APD’s core values of safety, speed, simplicity and self-confidence.

Air Products, in its fiscal first-quarter earnings call, stated that it expects full-year fiscal 2022 adjusted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $10.20-$10.40, suggesting an increase of 13-15% from the prior-year’s adjusted EPS. For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects EPS in the range of $2.30-$2.40. The projection marks an increase of 11-15% from second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS.

Air Products expects capital expenditures in the band of $4.5-$5 billion for full-year fiscal 2022.

