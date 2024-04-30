Air Products (APD) Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD logged second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Mar 31, 2024) earnings from continuing operations of $2.57 per share, up from $1.97 recorded in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line was driven by lower charges for business and asset actions, favorable pricing and lower other costs, which were more than offset by reduced equity affiliates' income, lower volumes and increased interest expense.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $2.85, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72.

The industrial gases giant reported revenues of $2,930.2 million, which was about 8% lower than the same period last year. This figure fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,151.6 million. Although prices increased by 1%, the upside was more than offset by a 6% decline in energy cost pass-through, which lowered sales but did not impact net income. Additionally, volumes were down by 2% and unfavorable currency fluctuations accounted for a 1% drop in revenues.

Segment Highlights

Revenues in the Americas segment declined 9% compared with the previous year’s levels, reaching $1,245.8 million, which was below our estimate of $1,355.9 million. The downside in sales was mainly due to a 12% reduction in energy cost pass-through and a 1% impact from unfavorable currency, partially offset by a 3% increase in pricing and a 1% rise in volumes.

In the Europe segment, revenues fell 11% year over year to $667.9 million, missing our estimate of $691.2 million. The downside was caused by a 6% decline in volumes and a 6% reduction in energy cost pass-through, along with a 1% drop in pricing. These effects were partially offset by a 2% benefit from favorable currency rates.

Revenues in the Asia segment experienced a 4% decline from the previous year’s levels, landing at $779.7 million, which fell short of our estimate of $840.4 million. The downtick was primarily due to a 4% impact from unfavorable currency and a 1% decline in volumes, partially balanced by a 1% increase in energy cost pass-through.

Financials

Air Products ended the quarter with cash and cash items of $2,535 million, up about 29% sequentially. Total long-term debt was up around 5.3% sequentially to nearly $12,500 million.

Outlook

Air Products continues to expect fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $12.20-$12.50, indicating 6-9% growth from the prior year’s adjusted EPS. For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $3-$3.05.

Air Products expects capital expenditures in the range of $5-$5.5 billion for the fiscal 2024.

Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 19.6% in the past year compared with a 6.2% decline in the industry.



