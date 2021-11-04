Air Products (APD) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD logged earnings from continuing operations of $2.51 per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Sep 30, 2021), up around 15% from $2.19 recorded in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50. Earnings were driven by favorable volumes, prices, currencies and equity affiliate income.



The industrial gases giant delivered revenues of $2,841.1 million in the quarter, up around 22% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,679.8 million.



Volumes rose 9% while pricing increased 3%. The top line was also supported by 2% favorable currency and 8% higher energy pass-through. Volumes were higher as improved hydrogen and merchant demand and new assets more than offset reduced contributions from the Lu'An facility in China. Pricing rose across all three regions in the reported quarter.

Segment Highlights

Revenues in the Industrial Gases - America segment were up 22% year over year to $1,115 million in the reported quarter. The upside was driven by increased pricing, higher energy cost pass-through and higher volumes. Volumes were mainly driven by hydrogen and merchant demand.



Revenues in the Industrial Gases - Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment climbed 33% year over year to $674 million. Higher volumes led by hydrogen and merchant demand and new assets drove results in the segment. The segment also witnessed higher pricing and energy cost pass-through.



Revenues in the Industrial Gases - Asia segment rose 6% year over year to $754 million. The upside can be attributed to favorable currency and higher pricing. Volumes were flat as new plants offset lower contributions from Lu'An.

FY21 Results

Earnings (as reported) from continuing operations for fiscal 2021 were $9.12 per share, up around 7% from $8.55 per share a year ago. Revenues rose around 17% year over year to $10,323 million for the full year on increased volumes, higher energy pass-through, favorable currency and higher pricing.

Financials

Air Products ended fiscal 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of around $4,468.9 million, down around 15% year over year. Long-term debt was down roughly 4% year over year to $6,875.7 million.

Outlook

Air Products expects adjusted earnings per share of $10.20-$10.40 for fiscal 2022, up 13-15% over prior-year adjusted earnings per share. For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, it sees adjusted earnings per share of $2.45-$2.55, up 16-20% year over year. The company also expects capital expenditures of $4.5-$5 billion for fiscal 2022.

Price Performance

The company’s shares are down 0.4% in the past year compared with 23.5% rise of the industry.

