Air Products (APD) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.5%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $233.08 to $250.87 in the past one-month time frame.



This move came after Air Products inked a $5 billion deal with Saudi-based ACWA Power International and the kingdom’s planned futuristic city of Neom for a hydrogen-based ammonia production facility.



The company has seen no movements when it comes to estimate revisions over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Air Products currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Another stock worth considering in the Chemical - Diversified industry is Koninklijke DSM N.V. RDSMY which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



