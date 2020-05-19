Air Products (APD) and Haldor Topsoe Ink Alliance Agreement

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD and Haldor Topsoe announced the signing of a global alliance agreement.

Haldor Topsoe is a global leader in high-efficiency catalysts and proprietary technology for chemical and refining industries. Notably, the two companies have agreed to work to develop and build large-scale ammonia, methanol and/or dimethyl ether plants.

The alliance agreement offers Air Products with access to Topsoe's technology license. It also supplies certain engineering design, facilities, high-performance catalysts and technical services. Notably, the alliance enables the integration of Topsoe's technology into several technologies of Air Products such as gasification of several feedstocks, and synthesis gas processes.

Per Air Products’ management, the alliance agreement will bolster the company’s offerings and customer confidence in the quality and reliability of project development and efficiency.

The involvement of Air Products in the projects is expected to offer sustainability benefits. Notably, the projects can serve as carriers of renewable hydrogen molecules.

Air Products’ shares have gained 16.3% in the past year against the industry’s 27.5% decline.

Last month, the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings from continuing operations of $2.21 per share, up 16% from $1.90 recorded in the year-ago quarter. However, adjusted earnings per share of $2.04 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05.

Revenues improved 1.3% year over year to $2,216.3 million for the fiscal second quarter. Moreover, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,142.6 million.

Air Products withdrew its earnings guidance for 2020 due to the unknown duration and impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The company also has not provided earnings guidance for the fiscal third quarter due to uncertainties.

Air Products expects declines in the Americas and EMEA merchant volumes to sustain. Further, in the fiscal third quarter, it expects it to be more pronounced and potentially longer, depending on the duration and impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

