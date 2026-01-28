Markets
Air Products And Chemicals Wins Liquid Hydrogen Supply Contract From NASA

(RTTNews) - Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), Wednesday announced supply contracts worth over $140 million from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA to provide liquid hydrogen for several of its facilities.

Under the contract, the company will supply about 36.5 million pounds of liquid hydrogen to NASA for the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida; NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama; and NASA's Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Francesco Maione, Air Products' President, Americas, said, "For decades, Air Products has consistently demonstrated our ability to supply world-scale levels of liquid hydrogen and other industrial gases safely and reliably through our robust supply chain. We're proud to play a role in helping NASA confidently continue its important work."

Currently, APD is dropping 0.20 percent, to $258.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.

