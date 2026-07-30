Air Products And Chemicals Slips To Loss In Q3, Raises EPS Outlook For Q4 And FY26

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) announced financial results for the third quarter, reporting a net loss attributable to the company of $1,440.8 million, or $6.47 a share, compared with a net income of $721.8 million, or $3.24 a share, in 2025.

The company turned to a loss mainly due to higher charges for business and asset actions announced in June 2026.

On an adjusted basis, earnings came in at $773.6 million, or $3.47 a share, compared to $688.5 million, or $3.09 a share, in the previous year.

Sales increased to $3,161 million from last year's $3,022.7 million.

Meanwhile, the company has raised its adjusted EPS outlook, expecting $13.39 to $13.49 for full-year 2026 and $3.55 to $3.65 for the fourth quarter.

In the pre-market hours, APD is trading at $296.00, up 0.40 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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