Air Products And Chemicals Q3 20 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on July 23, 2020, to discuss Q3 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.airproducts.com/events/event-details/q3-2020-air-products-earnings-conference-call

To listen to the call, dial 323-794-2093, Passcode: 3757796.

For a replay call, dial 888-203-1112 (domestic) or 719-457-0820 (international), Passcode: 3757796.

