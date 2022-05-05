Air Products And Chemicals Q2 22 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on May 5 , 2022, to discuss Q2 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.airproducts.com/events

To listen to the call, dial 323-994-2131, Passcode: 3339077.

For a replay call, dial 888-203-1112 (domestic) or 719-457-0820 (international), Passcode: 3339077.

