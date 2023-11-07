News & Insights

US Markets
APD

Air Products and Chemicals profit beats estimates on Jazan project strength

November 07, 2023 — 08:10 am EST

Written by Kabir Dweit for Reuters ->

Nov 7(Reuters) - Industrial gas manufacturer Air Products and Chemicals APD.N beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, boosted by growth in its Jazan project in Saudi Arabia and higher LNG equipment sales.

The Jazan project is a joint venture between the company and ACWA Holding to serve Saudi Aramco's 2222.SEJazan Refinery. The facility processes 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day to make products including ultra-light sulfur diesel and gasoline.

The venture operates the facility under a 25-year contract for a fixed monthly fee.

Quarterly earnings from its Middle East and India segment grew 44% to $91 million in the quarter.

The company also benefited from higher sales of equipment used in the liquefaction of natural gas.

However, its shares were trading 4% lower premarket as quarterly revenue fell 11% to $3.19 billion, hurt by lower fees for energy pass-through. The figure missed analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion, according to LSEG data.

CEO Seifi Ghasemi said the business showed stability and resilience "despite challenging economic conditions" in the quarter.

It reported adjusted profit of $3.15 per share, beating estimates of $3.12 per share.

Air Products forecast fiscal 2024 adjusted earning of between $12.80 and $13.10 per share, the midpoint of which was higher than estimates of $12.85.

(Reporting by Kabir Dweit; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Kabir.Dweit@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.