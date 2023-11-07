Air Products and Chemicals profit beats estimates on Jazan project strength

Nov 7(Reuters) - Industrial gas manufacturer Air Products and Chemicals APD.N beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, boosted by growth in its Jazan project in Saudi Arabia and higher LNG equipment sales.

The Jazan project is a joint venture between the company and ACWA Holding to serve Saudi Aramco's 2222.SEJazan Refinery. The facility processes 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day to make products including ultra-light sulfur diesel and gasoline.

The venture operates the facility under a 25-year contract for a fixed monthly fee.

Quarterly earnings from its Middle East and India segment grew 44% to $91 million in the quarter.

The company also benefited from higher sales of equipment used in the liquefaction of natural gas.

However, its shares were trading 4% lower premarket as quarterly revenue fell 11% to $3.19 billion, hurt by lower fees for energy pass-through. The figure missed analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion, according to LSEG data.

CEO Seifi Ghasemi said the business showed stability and resilience "despite challenging economic conditions" in the quarter.

It reported adjusted profit of $3.15 per share, beating estimates of $3.12 per share.

Air Products forecast fiscal 2024 adjusted earning of between $12.80 and $13.10 per share, the midpoint of which was higher than estimates of $12.85.

