Air Products And Chemicals Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $583.1 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $610.4 million, or $2.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $642.6 million or $2.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.7% to $3.57 billion from $2.84 billion last year.

Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $583.1 Mln. vs. $610.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.62 vs. $2.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.76 -Revenue (Q4): $3.57 Bln vs. $2.84 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.60 to $2.80

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.