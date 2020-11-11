Air Products And Chemicals Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $486.8 million, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $503.2 million, or $2.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $486.8 million or $2.19 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $2.32 billion from $2.28 billion last year.

Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $486.8 Mln. vs. $503.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.19 vs. $2.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.21 -Revenue (Q4): $2.32 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.

