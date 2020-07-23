Air Products And Chemicals Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $446.5 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $488.0 million, or $2.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $446.5 million or $2.01 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to $2.07 billion from $2.22 billion last year.

Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $446.5 Mln. vs. $480.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.01 vs. $2.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.99 -Revenue (Q3): $2.07 Bln vs. $2.22 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.