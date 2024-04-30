Air Products And Chemicals Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $572.4 million, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $439.8 million, or $1.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $635.1 million or $2.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.4% to $2.930 billion from $3.200 billion last year.

Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $572.4 Mln. vs. $439.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.57 vs. $1.97 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.930 Bln vs. $3.200 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3 to $3.05 Full year EPS guidance: $12.20 to $12.50

