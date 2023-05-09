Air Products And Chemicals Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $439.8 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $530.5 million, or $2.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $610.7 million or $2.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $3.20 billion from $2.95 billion last year.

Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $439.8 Mln. vs. $530.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.97 vs. $2.38 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.64 -Revenue (Q2): $3.20 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.85 to $2.95 Full year EPS guidance: $11.30 to $11.50

