Air Products And Chemicals Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $572.2 million, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $560.4 million, or $2.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $586.8 million or $2.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $3.17 billion from $2.99 billion last year.

Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $572.2 Mln. vs. $560.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.57 vs. $2.52 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.70 -Revenue (Q1): $3.17 Bln vs. $2.99 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.70 Full year EPS guidance: $11.20 to $11.50

