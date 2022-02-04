Air Products And Chemicals Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $560.4 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $482.0 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $560.4 million or $2.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.6% to $2.99 billion from $2.38 billion last year.

Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $560.4 Mln. vs. $482.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.52 vs. $2.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.51 -Revenue (Q1): $2.99 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.40 Full year EPS guidance: $10.20 - $10.40

