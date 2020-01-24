Air Products And Chemicals Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $475.6 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $347.5 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $475.6 million or $2.14 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $2.25 billion from $2.22 billion last year.

Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $475.6 Mln. vs. $410.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.14 vs. $1.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.08 -Revenue (Q1): $2.25 Bln vs. $2.22 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.20 Full year EPS guidance: $9.35 to $9.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.