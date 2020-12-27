Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Pay A US$1.34 Dividend In Three Days

It looks like Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 31st of December, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 8th of February.

Air Products and Chemicals's next dividend payment will be US$1.34 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$5.36 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Air Products and Chemicals has a trailing yield of approximately 2.0% on its current stock price of $268.35. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Air Products and Chemicals has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Air Products and Chemicals is paying out an acceptable 60% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Air Products and Chemicals generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Air Products and Chemicals paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 146%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

While Air Products and Chemicals's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Air Products and Chemicals's ability to maintain its dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:APD Historic Dividend December 27th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Air Products and Chemicals's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Air Products and Chemicals has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Has Air Products and Chemicals got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth is a positive, and the company's payout ratio looks normal. However, we note Air Products and Chemicals paid out a much higher percentage of its free cash flow, which makes us uncomfortable. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Air Products and Chemicals's dividend merits.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Air Products and Chemicals, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Air Products and Chemicals and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.