Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Pays A US$1.50 Dividend In Just Four Days

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 31st of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of May.

Air Products and Chemicals's next dividend payment will be US$1.50 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$6.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Air Products and Chemicals stock has a trailing yield of around 2.2% on the current share price of $277.27. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Air Products and Chemicals's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Air Products and Chemicals paid out more than half (63%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Air Products and Chemicals generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 177% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

While Air Products and Chemicals's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Air Products and Chemicals's ability to maintain its dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:APD Historic Dividend March 26th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Air Products and Chemicals's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Air Products and Chemicals has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Air Products and Chemicals? Earnings per share growth is a positive, and the company's payout ratio looks normal. However, we note Air Products and Chemicals paid out a much higher percentage of its free cash flow, which makes us uncomfortable. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Air Products and Chemicals today.

If you're not too concerned about Air Products and Chemicals's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Air Products and Chemicals that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.