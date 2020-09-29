Dividends
APD

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased APD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that APD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $292.67, the dividend yield is 1.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APD was $292.67, representing a -5.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $310.74 and a 74.8% increase over the 52 week low of $167.43.

APD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD). APD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.57. Zacks Investment Research reports APD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.24%, compared to an industry average of -16.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have APD as a top-10 holding:

  • Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
  • Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)
  • Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
  • Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)
  • iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLB with an increase of 26.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of APD at 8.94%.

