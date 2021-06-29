Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased APD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $289.05, the dividend yield is 2.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APD was $289.05, representing a -11.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $327.89 and a 22.58% increase over the 52 week low of $235.80.

APD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD). APD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.5. Zacks Investment Research reports APD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.63%, compared to an industry average of 28.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APD as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (APD)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (APD)

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (APD)

Vanguard Materials ETF (APD)

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (APD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMA with an increase of 14.62% over the last 100 days. IYM has the highest percent weighting of APD at 7.82%.

