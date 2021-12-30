Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased APD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that APD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $305.4, the dividend yield is 1.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APD was $305.4, representing a -3.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $316.39 and a 24.27% increase over the 52 week low of $245.75.

APD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and Viatris Inc. (VTRS). APD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.44. Zacks Investment Research reports APD's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 15.1%, compared to an industry average of 20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the apd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APD as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (JZRO)

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN)

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLB with an increase of 7.59% over the last 100 days. IYM has the highest percent weighting of APD at 9.56%.

