Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased APD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that APD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $268.73, the dividend yield is 1.99%.
The previous trading day's last sale of APD was $268.73, representing a -18.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $327.89 and a 60.5% increase over the 52 week low of $167.43.
APD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD). APD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.49. Zacks Investment Research reports APD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.72%, compared to an industry average of -9.3%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to APD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have APD as a top-10 holding:
- iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
- Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
- Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
- John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)
- VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF (ULVM).
The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMA with an increase of 19.09% over the last 100 days. IYM has the highest percent weighting of APD at 8.47%.
