Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased APD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that APD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $268.73, the dividend yield is 1.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APD was $268.73, representing a -18.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $327.89 and a 60.5% increase over the 52 week low of $167.43.

APD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD). APD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.49. Zacks Investment Research reports APD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.72%, compared to an industry average of -9.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APD as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF (ULVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMA with an increase of 19.09% over the last 100 days. IYM has the highest percent weighting of APD at 8.47%.

